Pastor Lorenzo Sewell speaks at 2024 Republican National Convention | 2024 RNC Night 4

Lorenzo Sewell, senior pastor at 180 Church in Detroit, spoke Thursday on the final night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, an evening focused on making “America great once again” and featuring former President Donald Trump’s first speech as party nominee.
Throughout the week, Republican elected officials, party leaders, celebrities and voters have taken the stage to speak in support of Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. They also adopted a party platform. Trump’s Thursday night address will be his first formal public remarks since an assassination attempt against him last weekend at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Follow PolitiFact’s live fact-checking here: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics...
