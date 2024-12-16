© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The excellent work of the "Ghoul" crews continues.
Grp North continues to hit the logistics and infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and Grp Center successfully stopped the counteroffensive of the Azov troops (children of two fathers) with drones.
And our task is to continue to improve the drone, we work on this every day.
@RIA Novosti war correspondents Alexander Kharchenko and Sergey Shilov