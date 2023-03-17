RFK Jr. Drops a Bombshell: The Safety Testing for the Jabs Was 'Meaningless Theater'

Robert F Kennedy Jr. Drops a Bombshell: The Safety Testing for the Jabs Was 'Meaningless Theater'"Essentially, there were a series of laws put in place that allowed the military to take over distribution of vaccines — and under a provision that does not allow any clinical trials and does not allow any safety testing. And that, essentially, the safety testing that we did see, which was conducted by the pharmaceutical industry, was kabuki theater put on for the public with no regulatory implications, and that's why they were able to take all the shortcuts because it was meaningless theater."

