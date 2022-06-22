Vaccine expert Vanden Bossche announces Covid vaccine disaster

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Belgian vaccination expert
and virologist Geert Vanden Bossche warns in an interview with investigative
journalist Del Bigtree that vaccinated people are at extreme risk in the coming
months. The reason: the coronavirus will continue to mutate, and in many cases
that will be fatal for vaccinated people, Vanden Bossche says. He warns that
countries with high vaccination coverage rates in particular are headed for
disaster. He calls for the emergency brake, an immediate vaccination stop!
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