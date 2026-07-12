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Meanwhile, on the night of July 11, Russia launched another massive missile strike on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities. This time, Russian missiles and drones once again targeted oil depots, gas stations, industrial facilities, and warehouses in such cities as Odessa, Chernomorsk, Nikolaev, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro, and Kyiv. By the way, in the Ukrainian capital alone, Russian missiles hit four enterprises that were working in the interests of the Ukrainian Army. In particular, we are talking about enterprises such as 'Kiev-71', 'Burevestnik', 'Aerodron', and 'Fanplit'. ........................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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