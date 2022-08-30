Bl Elena - Will Rome Be Saved? All Nations Will Be Punished Because Sin Has Spread All Over The World

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Aug 24, 2022 Belief that we are in biblical apocalyptic days pervades not only among Catholics. Yet the atmosphere worldwide has remained largely far from spirituality. Amid the “signs of the times,” movie directors are again churning out movies, beauty contests have mushroomed anew, business concerns have expanded online, and so on and so forth as if the world will go on as “usual” regardless of pandemic or wars.
https://www.sunstar.com.ph/article/1936284/pampanga/opinion/cervantes-all-nations-will-be-punished-because-sin-has-spread-all-over-the-world
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bal1kzU5adc