Enabling Epstein

Show Us The List

* Time to know more about the orgy islanders.

* Judge Bruce Reinhart represented Jeffrey Epstein’s employees.

* Epstein’s client list is still under wraps; why hasn’t it been released yet?

* Does video evidence of Epstein’s guests exist?

* Who went to orgy island — and what did they do there?

* Very powerful people want this story to go away forever.

p.s. Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310974192112

