Enabling Epstein

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* Time to know more about the orgy islanders.
* Judge Bruce Reinhart represented Jeffrey Epstein’s employees.
* Epstein’s client list is still under wraps; why hasn’t it been released yet?
* Does video evidence of Epstein’s guests exist?
* Who went to orgy island — and what did they do there?
* Very powerful people want this story to go away forever.
p.s. Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 August 2022