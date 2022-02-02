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This is TYRANNY, and it should be met with COMPLETE RESISTANCE.💯😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
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255 views • February 02, 2022
One of the most eerie scenes I’ve seen in real life. History is repeating itself.
When this nazi walked in, he brought satan with him.
“Forfeit your trucks to the crown”
“If you’ve decided you’re willing to forfeit your trucks and be arrested, go outside and present yourselves”.
This is Gestapo. This is totalitarianism.
This is TYRANNY, and it should be met with COMPLETE RESISTANCE.
When this nazi walked in, he brought satan with him.
“Forfeit your trucks to the crown”
“If you’ve decided you’re willing to forfeit your trucks and be arrested, go outside and present yourselves”.
This is Gestapo. This is totalitarianism.
This is TYRANNY, and it should be met with COMPLETE RESISTANCE.
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