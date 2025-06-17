POWER GRIDS, BANKERS 🆚 THE WEST, SECRET UNDERGROUND BASES AND EXTINCTION EVENTS 🎙 TC 👁‍ CA FITTS

Former Bush administration official Catherine Austin Fitts on how America’s leaders gave up on the country in the 1990s, began stealing trillions and built a digital prison to control the population.





Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

1:11 The Attempts to Control the World’s Currency

12:09 The Two Things That Lead to Inflation

16:17 Central Bankers vs. the West

25:01 What You Should Know About the Bank of International Settlements

29:48 The Banker’s Plan to Conquer Space

32:27 Are We Approaching an Extinction Event?

35:57 Secret Underground Bases All Across the US

44:49 The Government’s Secret Energy Sources

56:42 Who Are the Masterminds Behind the Central Banks?

58:26 The Real Reason American Universities Are Failing

1:06:25 The Global Depopulation Plan

1:13:20 The Housing Crisis

1:24:40 How to Stay Joyful in Dark Times

1:25:37 The Missing $21 Trillion

1:30:30 America’s Debt Is a Symptom of Something Much Bigger

1:39:36 Global Money Laundering

1:45:06 Where Can People Learn More About This?





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8pA2TDXtew