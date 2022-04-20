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Dr. Bryan Ardis Facts: Venom, mRNA, CV19, Water & You
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348 views • April 20, 2022
Dr. Bryan Ardis shares truth about his evidence of snake venom & underwater poisonous sea creatures being found in all things cv19/vax related. The truth about what he feels is happening with the water! Also, how this all relates to you and how you can stay safe! This information is to keep you safe not put fear in you, but to give you information to protect yourselves and your family! Please listen and share.
www.thedrardisshow.com
www.WarriorsRise.net
www.thedrardisshow.com
www.WarriorsRise.net
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