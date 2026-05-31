VAXXED EMIT MAC ADDRESS !!

The vaxxed and people who took the nasal covid test emit a12 digit MAC address. This video shows how to use Blue Tooth on Android, to scan the vaxxed, without using a Blue Tooth app. These MAC address codes change, the same person does not emit the same Mac address, for some unknown reason they change.

The Protocols for Blue Tooth were established in the early 1990s, a section of these codes were intentionally left blank, to be assigned at a later date. The people that have done this to humanity have had this planned for a very long time.

This MAC address in the vaxxed is very real; I believe this is part of the link to connect humans to the Data centres that are currently being built. This will be used as part of the US Pentagon's Hive mind project. This will be used to control and enslave humanity.

“Developer Options” How to turn on Android “Developer Options” to see vaxxed people



1. On Android phone or tablet, open settings.

2. Click on “About phone” or “About Tablet”.

3. Keep tapping on “Build number” about 7 or 8 times.

(This opens up a secret menu on the phone called “Developer options”.)

4. Info only “Developer Options” allows you to see who is vaxxed people as a MAC address.

5. Click on the newly appeared “Developer Options” tab.

6. Find the option, “Show blue Tooth devices without names”, and turn this on.

7. Turn on Blue Tooth and now scan. Anyone who took the vax or a nasal swab test will appear as an unassigned 12 digit MAC address. (The person needs to be within a WiFi or electrical connectivity area, to activate the MAC address)



