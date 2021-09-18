Iron Ridge Rack Mounting, Off-Grid overview (submitted by a DIY builder)

IronRidge designs and manufactures structural hardware for residential and commercial solar systems. For over 20 years, we have worked closely with solar professionals to build strong, simple, and cost-effective products. IronRidge is NSF® Certified to ISO 9001, maintaining the highest of quality management standards.



If you want solar on your home (or, if you're looking for a good job)

visit our website and fill out the contact form.



www.powur.com/michael.miller



Please use us for your solar project, we install solar in over 20 states.











IronRidge was founded in the mid-1990’s to create products that could support and protect off-grid solar installations. At the time, California’s Mendocino County was the epicenter of the residential solar industry, and solar arrays were primarily being installed on hand-built structures. IronRidge’s first products allowed solar panels to be secured to a steel pole that could be placed anywhere.



In the years that followed, solar grew and evolved into a mainstream industry, with panels being installed on nearly every building type, in nearly every region of the world. IronRidge supported this evolution by developing standardized, code-compliant platforms for both roof- and ground-based solar. Our field-proven products are now supporting hundreds of megawatts of solar projects and are trusted by thousands of solar professionals across the globe.



IronRidge was acquired by Esdec in September 2019, joining Quick Mount PV and EcoFasten to become part of the largest rooftop solar mounting and racking hardware group in the U.S. IronRidge becomes an Esdec company while continuing to operate as a separate entity with its own team, unique product lines and sales channels.



Our Mission

Our mission is to Make Solar Stronger®.



We design and test every product in the most extreme conditions possible, then certify them for compliance with the latest engineering and building codes.



We Test Our Products Relentlessly to Always Make Solar Stronger®

UL 2703 Certified Mounting

All components have been thoroughly proven to meet or exceed UL standards.

Intertek Satellite Lab Status

Constant, industry-leading testing is conducted in our certified facility.

Quality Management Systems

NSF® Certified to ISO 9001, maintaining the highest of quality management standards.