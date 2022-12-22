The World Stands With The Chinese Who Dare To Oppose The CCP Tyranny

https://gnews.org/articles/614962
Summary：Heather Mullins and Joshua Philipp, the famous American investigative journalists, said in an exclusive interview with NFSCTV on December 18th that they believe the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) does not equal to the Chinese people and that China's 5,000 years of civilized history was created by the Chinese people and has nothing to do with the CCP, but every horrible encounter that happened to the Chinese is related to the CCP, and the CCP is the culprit of all misfortunes.
