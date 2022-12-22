Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The World Stands With The Chinese Who Dare To Oppose The CCP Tyranny
10 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/614962

Summary：Heather Mullins and Joshua Philipp, the famous American investigative journalists, said in an exclusive interview with NFSCTV on December 18th that they believe the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) does not equal to the Chinese people and that China's 5,000 years of civilized history was created by the Chinese people and has nothing to do with the CCP, but every horrible encounter that happened to the Chinese is related to the CCP, and the CCP is the culprit of all misfortunes.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwancovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdoamfest

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket