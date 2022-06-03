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Running for California Governor - Jenny Rae Le Roux
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40 views • June 03, 2022
June 2, 2022
"Hear me out. A good leader can change everything!"
Jenny Rae Le Roux has a very special vision for building the future of California for our precious generations to come. This woman of faith is a gubernatorial candidate for the State of California with a very successful pro-business and pro-creativity track record. A problem-solver and action-oriented person, Jenny has the qualifications, experience and passion to make California a beacon to the world. She maintains that the solutions are everywhere...if we are just willing to look for them.
Jenny's website is: https://www.jennyraeca.com/
"Hear me out. A good leader can change everything!"
Jenny Rae Le Roux has a very special vision for building the future of California for our precious generations to come. This woman of faith is a gubernatorial candidate for the State of California with a very successful pro-business and pro-creativity track record. A problem-solver and action-oriented person, Jenny has the qualifications, experience and passion to make California a beacon to the world. She maintains that the solutions are everywhere...if we are just willing to look for them.
Jenny's website is: https://www.jennyraeca.com/
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