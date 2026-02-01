BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
"Minnesota Ground Zero" --- CTM --- S2E13 --- 1-30-2026
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
4 views • 1 day ago

It's time to Be Intentional!


Please join us for 'Come Together Media', a roundtable of truth-tellers who are focused on bringing you the latest information that matters.


This week, we discuss "Minnesota Ground Zero" with Randy & Daryn of "Patriots With Grit".


The Season 2, Episode 13 roundtable consists of:


Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow – https://intentionalpodcast.org


Gail Seiler – president of 'Betrayal Project USA' - @Betrayal_Proj


Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com


Patriots With Grit -- https://patriotswithgrit.com


You can view our current and past 'CTM' content on our 'Intentional w/Mic Meow' and "ComeTogetherMedia" channels on Rumble and the 'Intentional' channels on Facebook, Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts.

Recent News
Chokepoints &#038; Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Chokepoints & Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Belle Carter
Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein&#8217;s network as new documents surface

Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein’s network as new documents surface

Patrick Lewis
Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump&#8217;s second term

Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump’s second term

Ramon Tomey
The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

Belle Carter
ICE shooting suspect had prior violent encounter with agents, records show

ICE shooting suspect had prior violent encounter with agents, records show

Belle Carter
Decentralized Dawn: Humanity&#8217;s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Decentralized Dawn: Humanity’s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Kevin Hughes
