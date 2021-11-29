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Improving Soil Health through the Soil Microbial Environment with Mike Lehman, Kristen Veum, and Veronica Acosta Martinez
Finding Genius Podcast
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62 views • November 29, 2021
What makes soil health so vital across the country? From crops to the rest of the ecosystem, the soil can be considered the base of a healthy environment.

Listen up to learn:

The difference between prairie and plain
Who manages crop production on land
How crop rotation improves soil health

Soil experts Mike Lehman, Kristen Veum, and Veronica Acosta Martinez weigh in to discuss the issues faced across their varying specialties regarding soil health and agricultural management practices.

Much of the industry in our country relies on the health and sustainability of the soil found in varying environments and capacities in many regions. Unfortunately, the health of the soil has become damaged through many means, and new techniques and practices are being implemented in an attempt to curb the issue.

Crop rotation and no-till practices have yielded promising results for many farmers and landowners across the country, but there is still a long way to go. As we advance, facing region-specific challenges will become more prominent, forcing new solutions to be found.

For more information, visit https://www.ars.usda.gov/plains-area/brookings-sd/ncarl/.

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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soil
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