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How Sexual Blackmail works: Australian Jew Abe Saffron, the original Epstein
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93 views • July 10, 2020
I take a look at an Australian Jew whose parents were Russian Jews, who was the "original Epstein". This Jew was a criminal of note, and in Australia he was known as "Mr Sin". His specialty was sexual blackmail. He had important people filmed having sex. His ability to carry out criminal operations in Australia for decades without him ever being caught was due to his incredible ability to blackmail and corrupt high level officials, including the Police.
This is one of the best examples of the corrupting power of Jews. The amount of money he made from organised crime is not fully known.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
This is one of the best examples of the corrupting power of Jews. The amount of money he made from organised crime is not fully known.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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