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Bill Cooper predicted 2020
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383 views • September 09, 2021
Bill Cooper predicted 2020
Milton William “Bill” Cooper Was Best Known For His 1991 Book ‘Behold A Pale Horse ‘. He Made It His Life’s Mission To Expose The Illuminati And Satanic Forces Behind World Events.
Milton William “Bill” Cooper Was Best Known For His 1991 Book ‘Behold A Pale Horse ‘. He Made It His Life’s Mission To Expose The Illuminati And Satanic Forces Behind World Events.
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