Breaking Barriers Blocking Our Relationship With God and Others - Stefanie and Caleb Rouse
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
9 views • 5 months ago


Are you burdened by the pain of past relationships gone wrong? Are you hesitant to talk to God about your vulnerabilities and problems? It’s time to step into a wholehearted type of love - and this is a message proudly championed by Stefanie and Caleb Rouse, the authors of Wholehearted Love: Overcome the Barriers That Hold You Back in Your Relationship With God And Others - And Delight in Feeling Safe, Seen, and Loved. After 11 years of marriage and a past rife with pain, they have a heart for helping others deepen and repair their relationships and even prepare for marriage and navigate those moments of vulnerability with compassion and a Biblical perspective. “People can only meet others as far as they’ve met themselves,” says Caleb. Develop a deep relationship with God so that you can foster rich relationships with others!



TAKEAWAYS


Talking about pain to God is not the same as allowing God into that pain in order to transform your life


God wants to sit with you even amid your discomfort and most embarrassing moments


Your trial today is your testimony tomorrow


Achieving freedom from past heartache is possible with God’s help and will give you a voice to speak into others’ lives



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE

BARK App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM

Wholehearted Love book: https://amzn.to/4fkpVNe

Yancy Thigpen’s Highlight Reel: https://bit.ly/4hJsgmL


🔗 CONNECT WITH STEFANIE AND CALEB ROUSE

Website: https://www.stefanieandcaleb.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefanielrouse/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stefanie.rouse

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/calebjasonrouse/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stefanieandcaleb

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4hs1Cyq


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
godrelationshipsfriendshipsrousetina griffinrelationalwholehearted love
