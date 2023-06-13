The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Rockin' The World Gospel Style!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are
always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to
Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in
these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
One of the most important thing that a mature believer can do is share the Gospel with a willing ear. Even an indifferent ear could become curious about Jesus with a loving presentation of the good word.
So many in today's world are looking for answers to the wokeness that has permeated every aspect of society. I would advise that before you go ahead with the boycott, the school board meeting, or city council, go to the word and ask God to think through your mind and speak through your vocal chords. The results will be beyond your imagination! Let's Rock!
Video credits:
How to Share the Gospel with Anyone
Living Waters
https://www.youtube.com/@LivingWaters
https://apple.co/3JfsC4L
STRYPER "Rocking The World" Live at BUDOKAN 1989
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3bd6eYm
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3MX21dG
ぶい
@bui_dtc2000es
https://www.youtube.com/@bui_dtc2000es
4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily
On US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.