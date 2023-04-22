NO ONE is ready for what Putin is doing in the Arctic, GET READY! | Redacted with Clayton Morris

Norway has been keeping busy trying to discredit, Pulitzer Prize, winning journalist, Seymour Hersh, by calling his reporting fake news. Also, the Norwegian government is kicking the Russian bear by expelling 15 Russian diplomats and accusing them of spying. All of this comes as the arctic Council is about to be handed over from Russia to Norway, are we witnessing the new front in the war?
