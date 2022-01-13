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HOLY SPIRIT: WARNING TO AMERICA
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41 views • January 13, 2022
PLEASE SEE MY WEBSITE AT: https://www.TonyLamb.org
Bobbie and I sincerely beg you to repent of sin and invite Jesus Christ into your heart as your Lord and Saviour. As no other name in heaven or on earth can save you, me or anyone from what is to come very soon.
The Holy Spirit has given me many WARNINGS to give to America and here they are all in one video, several years, and numerous Warnings were given to me to share with you. God Bless you and God keep you and yours is our prayer. And I still get on my knees and pray, (it worked for Nineveh and it will work for you as well).
End of Days Watchman Tony Lamb with Dreams and Visions.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
You are a blessing to me and Bobbie.
If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Ministry and the CD, 'THE WARNING' that is going out All over America & the World. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do, NOT without your help and your prayers. Even a book of stamps will be much appreciated and desperately needed. (But if you are struggling to make ends meet and barely getting by, then PLEASE keep your money) AS YOU NEED IT, (in that case), I will ONLY ask that you pray for me and this ministry and the WARNING that is going out. God Bless You.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
I GIVE GOD ALL THE PRAISE, ALL THE GLORY, ALL THE HONOR, FOREVER AND EVER!
I do this NOT for my glory but to glorify the one who sent me, Jesus Christ as HE is the only one who can save you, me or anyone from what is to come upon this sin-filled and vile world.
If you would like a FREE Bible or my CD titled (THE WARNING) email or write me and I will send it right out to you.
As I am not even worthy to touch the hem of His garment.
Thank You,
God Bless you MORE than HE has blessed me and I have been blessed beyond measure.
AMEN
Watchman Tony Lamb
Bobbie and I sincerely beg you to repent of sin and invite Jesus Christ into your heart as your Lord and Saviour. As no other name in heaven or on earth can save you, me or anyone from what is to come very soon.
The Holy Spirit has given me many WARNINGS to give to America and here they are all in one video, several years, and numerous Warnings were given to me to share with you. God Bless you and God keep you and yours is our prayer. And I still get on my knees and pray, (it worked for Nineveh and it will work for you as well).
End of Days Watchman Tony Lamb with Dreams and Visions.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
You are a blessing to me and Bobbie.
If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Ministry and the CD, 'THE WARNING' that is going out All over America & the World. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do, NOT without your help and your prayers. Even a book of stamps will be much appreciated and desperately needed. (But if you are struggling to make ends meet and barely getting by, then PLEASE keep your money) AS YOU NEED IT, (in that case), I will ONLY ask that you pray for me and this ministry and the WARNING that is going out. God Bless You.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
I GIVE GOD ALL THE PRAISE, ALL THE GLORY, ALL THE HONOR, FOREVER AND EVER!
I do this NOT for my glory but to glorify the one who sent me, Jesus Christ as HE is the only one who can save you, me or anyone from what is to come upon this sin-filled and vile world.
If you would like a FREE Bible or my CD titled (THE WARNING) email or write me and I will send it right out to you.
As I am not even worthy to touch the hem of His garment.
Thank You,
God Bless you MORE than HE has blessed me and I have been blessed beyond measure.
AMEN
Watchman Tony Lamb
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