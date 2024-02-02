Create New Account
DIED SUDDENLY - Part 16
The Prisoner
Following mass vaccination, the excess deaths all around the globe continue to soar. According to Pierre Kory, a recent examination was done of some obituary data. The analysis found that the use of words "sudden" and "unexpected" have doubled since mass vaccination begun. We are seeing it pop all over social media too. The genocide continues.

Special thanks to "Covid BC" for his collection of Facebook posts.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984

vaxxpart 16died suddenly

