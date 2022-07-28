PX-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES LIGHT UP MY SKIES AGAIN OVER SW+NE (NW OHIO)/ ANGEL CLOUD/READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Jul 26, 2022 PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES LIGHT UP MY SKIES AGAIN OVER SOUTHWEST+ MY NORTHEAST OVER(NORTHWEST OHIO)/ANGEL CLOUD/TIME IS SHORT-DECISION TIME/READ BELOW. Once again this evening over me in northwest ohio, 10 minutes away from Toledo Ohio USA more planet x/biblical wormwood system bodies passed my skies... One object passed in my south/southwest lighting up the sky a fiery orangish... East/Northeast a planet x system body passed by lighting up that area fiery orange and hot pink as many objects pass my south and east/Northeast alot.... And my sun as has been the past two years and sadly now only now are people noticing the suns setting in northwest and rising northeast. This has been occurring the past 2 years for me lol people are a bit late noticing though as the saying goes.... Better late than never.... And I was really shocked because when I pointed the camera to my south/southwest there was one cloud bright white that stuck out between the fiery clouds. It was a pure white cloud in the form of an angel as if an angel was there in a long white gown gazing down at me as you'll see pictures where I enhanced them to try showing the beautiful angel cloud at least I think it's a cloud though never know these days lol.... Which strangely is the same area last night where I didn't mention this yet but last night I was shocked around 1 A.M in the morning when out of nowhere in not sure if it was a ufo last night or something spiritual or a white bright fireball. But I study and watch and track the incoming asteroid and meteor debris especially ones coming from planet x/wormwood/the fiery red dragons tail... So obviously I know all different types of fireballs/asteroids as they all give off a different color based off chemical makeup...though last night I can't explain what I saw. I was looking at a bright star over towards the west which was directly in front of me last night and slightly to the left so like west/southwest. Then from the south west sky last night or early A.M hours a bright white ball came from nowhere and expanded out to a bright light very bright... Then it went out though I could see something small moving fast going over top of my head high in the sky heading north and then it lit up again big and bright then it went out again and I didn't see it again... I've witnessed a few fireballs in my life. Green and white ones over here in northwest Ohio... Though nothing like what I saw last night. It could of been a fireball last night though the oddest one I've ever seen.. These are the signs christ warned to be seen before his second coming... Is Jesus christ (yeshua) your Lord and savior ? Because with the judgement of 7 years imminent and the rapture of Christians is imminent people have to choose who they will serve and by your choice determines also your eternal destiny by your own free will God gave you... Don't know Christ as Lord? Then see down my timeline how-to accept Christ as Lord as time is short.... And do take note in my video it NOT sunlight reflections or refractions into other areas of my sky... And it's not the sun lol... SUN set northwest and other objects lit up had different sources of light not from the sun... It amazes and saddens me people are seeing this GLOBALLY not using their spiritual discerning or brains to say hey the suns not here or there lol people would rather believe mainstream medias lies and excuse.... Welcome to reality....





Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.





©copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ns7wvIuOL8o



