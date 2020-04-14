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CNN Admits the Pandemic Scare is “Massively Overestimated”
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12 views • April 14, 2020
There is no way to satisfactorily articulate how HUGE this CNN admission is! People have been scared out of their minds, have lost their businesses, are going broke and have submitted to tyranny on the basis of these made-up numbers! Share this with everybody!
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