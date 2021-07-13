© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chinese channel threatens Japan with nuclear war; China may be behind Cuba’s internet censorship
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • July 13, 2021
Thousands of Cuban citizens take to the streets, speaking out against the country’s communist regime. Many are losing their internet connections amid the protests — and some suspect China is behind it. Beijing seems to have a new friend knocking on its door: the Taliban. A spokesman says they’re hoping for talks with Beijing, and promise to keep Chinese investments in Afghanistan secure. Could nuclear war erupt between China and Japan? A prominent Chinese military channel says that’s what the future holds, if Japan defends Taiwan. And the U.S. could be involved, too. And, Beijing is stepping up its crackdown on China’s version of Uber. Now, 25 apps are set to be removed from the app store. It’s part of a series of control measures reining in China’s internet giants.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.