Ukrainian armored group burned in an attack on the Vremyevsky sector (the area where Pyatikhatki is).
More and more roads are scattered with destroyed vehicles and corpses of Ukrainian militants.
Fighters from the 127th Motor Rifle Division annihilated the enemy's advancing forces.
