Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian Armored Group Burned in an Attack on the Vremyevsky sector, area of Pyatikhatki
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
931 Subscribers
154 views
Published Yesterday

Ukrainian armored group burned in an attack on the Vremyevsky sector (the area where Pyatikhatki is).

More and more roads are scattered with destroyed vehicles and corpses of Ukrainian militants.

Fighters from the 127th Motor Rifle Division annihilated the enemy's advancing forces.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket