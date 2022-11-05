Last Day Events Ellen G White Audio book "God-s Last Day Church" 150 Year Old Prophecies

God's People Keep His Commandments

God has a church on earth who are lifting up the downtrodden law, and presenting to the world the Lamb of God that taketh away the sins of the world....

There is but one church in the world who are at the present time standing in the breach and making up the hedge, building up the old waste places.... Let all be careful not to make an outcry against the only people who are fulfilling the description given of the remnant people, who keep the commandments of God and have faith in Jesus.... God has a distinct people, a church on earth, second to none, but superior to all in their facilities to teach the truth, to vindicate the law of God.... My brother, if you are teaching that the Seventh-day Adventist Church is Babylon, you are wrong.—Testimonies to Ministers and Gospel Workers, 50, 58, 59 (1893). [The book of Revelation focuses on two sets of God's people—the visible remnant (12:17) and “My people” in Babylon (18:4). This chapter deals with the former, and chapter 14, “The Loud Cry,” deals with the latter.]

They Have the Testimony of Jesus

As the end draws near and the work of giving the last warning to the world extends, it becomes more important for those who accept present truth to have a clear understanding of the nature and influence of the testimonies, which God in His providence has linked with the work of the third angel's message from its very rise.—Testimonies for the Church 5:654 (1889).

Men may get up scheme after scheme and the enemy will seek to seduce souls from the truth, but all who believe that the Lord has spoken through Sister White and has given her a message will be safe from the many delusions that will come in these last days.—Selected Messages 3:83, 84 (1906). There will be those who will claim to have visions. When God gives you clear evidence that the vision is from Him, you may accept it, but do not accept it on any other evidence, for people are going to be led more and more astray in foreign countries and in America