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❗️Fuel shortages reported in Sydney from Paramatta to Hornsby!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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❗️Fuel shortages reported in Sydney from Paramatta to Hornsby!

@AussieCossack

Adding:

High-speed 'Intercity' trains from Kiev will no longer reach Kharkov but only Poltava, local media report.

Yesterday evening, passengers who had bought tickets began receiving messages from 'Ukrzaliznytsia' about the cancellation of the direct route 'due to military actions' and the need to change trains in Poltava.

A representative of the Southern Railway confirmed the information.

There is no official information from 'Ukrzaliznytsia' yet.

More: 

Zelensky - naturally - doesn't like the US war on Iran anymore, even though he was pretty happy about it originally

"I have a very bad feeling about the impact of this war on the situation in Ukraine. America's focus is more on the Middle East than on Ukraine, unfortunately. That's why you see our diplomatic meetings, trilateral meetings, being constantly postponed. And the reason is one - the war in Iran"

also: Europe may have to "de facto" recognize Ukraine's territorial concessions, said Finnish

President

⚡️❗️The settlement of Aleksandrovka has been liberated in the DPR, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at the US Holloman Air Base in southern New Mexico, according to the Associated Press.



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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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