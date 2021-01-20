Today is Bidens inauguration - What have we done? Joe Biden is going to be sworn in today, nothing is going to stop that. No last second hail mary with a spiking of the ball by the republicans, that was never going to happen anyway as they are just fine sitting in the back seat and witnessing what we have done as opposed to doing anything themselves. Todays inauguration is the last gasp of the American dream of freedom, independence from government intrustion into the lives of the American citizen, and any sort of rational inclination towards individual responsibility.



Whatever we are going to do, we didn't do, and woe to those who wish to be left alone to live their lives in peace. The full weight of Big Brother will be felt on your back now, and you will either learn to toe the line, or you will be made to. Biden is more then happy to sign any piece of legislation that makes it to his desk, and the frothing marxist congress is more than happy to provide him with an abundance of silliness to make your life worse.



The one thing we don't consider in these piles of bills giving freebies to everyone, is that nothing is ever really free in Washington, nothing. This will be paid for. You ready to see what have we done?