Lawful Awakening: Sin and Salvation. Santos Bonacci Part Two

75,836 views Aug 2, 2012 Feel free to reupload my videos on your youtube account but please always link to me. Subscribe to Santos on YouTube at MrAstrotheology for more works on syncretism: / mrastrotheology To keep up to date visit and follow Santos on: Twitter - http://www.twitter.com/MrAstrotheology FaceBook - http://www.facebook.com/santos.bonacci Visit the Universal Truth School website for more information and syncretism writings: http://www.universaltruthschool.com/ Help support my work - please make a donation: https://www.paypal.me/santosbonacci

