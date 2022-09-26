Situation Update, Sep 26, 2022 - Europe to become "ECONOMIC WASTELAND" as industry dies and banks fail

0:00 Collapse News

- Energy scarcity means BASF may have to shut down in Germany

- This would unleash global scarcity of chemicals for industry, medicine, automotive, etc.

- BASF warns that if plants shut down, they may suffer massive DAMAGE and cannot be restarted

- The British Pound is collapsing as Europe's currencies head into oblivion (Euro too)

- Meloni wins Italy's elections: Will it make any difference?

- Massive fire takes out huge fresh food wholesale distribution hub in France

- Colorado police arrest woman, put her in cop car on railroad tracks, then train collides

- Interview featuring Leo Zagami about Italy, Europe and secret societies







