WILD motorcycle chase in California ends - Gets thrown into the AIR - speeds up to 170 mph before slamming into an oncoming car

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WILD motorcycle chase in California ends
Rider CRASHES into car at HIGH speed
Gets thrown into the AIR.
Eastbound 210 Freeway near Ontario on Mon, Oct 27th. speeds up to 170 mph before slamming into an oncoming car. The pursuit reportedly began after the motorcyclist was involved in a shooting where a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was shot and later died. The suspect was taken into custody and airlifted to a hospital after the crash.