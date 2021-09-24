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Lawyers protest against STIKO vaccination recommendation for adolescents!
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40 views • September 24, 2021
After a long period of refusal and simultaneous high political pressure, the Standing Commission on Vaccination (STIKO) is suddenly recommending Corona vaccinations for adolescents aged 12 and older after all. Lawyers who describe the "Corona vaccinations as "injections with experimental COVID-19 gene therapeutics" are protesting against this with an urgent appeal to all members of the STIKO. The program briefly and succinctly documents the lawyers' argumentation.
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