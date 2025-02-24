BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

All of these viruses were made in collaboration with China and Germany
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
214 views • 2 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


SARS-CoV-2 was injected in every polio vaccine since our governments made them in 19... oh! 2004! When I say our governments, it was a little collaboration between Germany, China, the United States military, our military group there in Frederick, Maryland, where actually I worked for the National Cancer Institute for 22 years, with Dr Frank Ruscetti 20 of those years.

He worked there 39 years. So our books Plague, Plague of Corruption, upon which the movie Plandemic is based. And of course, where Bobby Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy Jr, wrote the Foreword for Plague of Corruption when he realized the one last story that we had to tell them in 2019, is that all of these viruses were made in collaboration with China, with Germany's, with corrupt individuals who committed treason; like Deborah Birx and Robert Redfield. That in fact, if SARS-CoV-2 was in every polio vaccine since it was made in 2004.

They published the paper. It's Moore et al. It's on our website, TheRealDrJudy.com. I never speak about anything but data.


Judy MIkovits, PhD - 02/21/2025


On Club Grubbery, Graham and John speak with Dr Judy Mikovits: https://clubgrubbery.com.au/graham-and-john-speak-with-dr-judy-mikowitz/


My books & more uncensored books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books


Plague Of Corruption on Audible: https://www.audible.com/pd/Plague-of-Corruption-Audiobook/1645552349


Peer-reviewed publications: https://therealdrjudy.com/peer-reviewed-pubs


Plandemic: https://plandemic.com/plandemic-1/

Keywords
healthnewsmilitaryustruthchinaaustraliavirusgermanyman madejudy mikovits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy