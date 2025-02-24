All of these viruses were made in collaboration with China and Germany

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )





SARS-CoV-2 was injected in every polio vaccine since our governments made them in 19... oh! 2004! When I say our governments, it was a little collaboration between Germany, China, the United States military, our military group there in Frederick, Maryland, where actually I worked for the National Cancer Institute for 22 years, with Dr Frank Ruscetti 20 of those years.

He worked there 39 years. So our books Plague, Plague of Corruption, upon which the movie Plandemic is based. And of course, where Bobby Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy Jr, wrote the Foreword for Plague of Corruption when he realized the one last story that we had to tell them in 2019, is that all of these viruses were made in collaboration with China, with Germany's, with corrupt individuals who committed treason; like Deborah Birx and Robert Redfield. That in fact, if SARS-CoV-2 was in every polio vaccine since it was made in 2004.

They published the paper. It's Moore et al. It's on our website, TheRealDrJudy.com. I never speak about anything but data.





Judy MIkovits, PhD - 02/21/2025





