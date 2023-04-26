Skyfall 2020: Testimony by Sal & Daniela Corona

This is from day two of the Skyfall 2020 conference.
Sal Corona shares his personal experience with God in Spanish as his wife, Daniela, translates to English.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.