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State of Arizona wastes billions but won't provide water fountains and restroom at Capitol park
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20 views • February 14, 2021
The State of Arizona wastes billions on crony pork barrel projects but won't spend under $1 million for water fountains in the war Memorial Park. They also provide no public restrooms. Arizona is the hottest state in the USA with possibly the most retired senior citizens. Many visitors have probably gotten heat stroke and worse due to this barbaric treatment of taxpayers while illegals get billions.
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