The Watchers, The Nephilim, & Creatures Living Deep Inside The Earth | with Ben Garrett Right Response
Puretrauma357
Published 20 hours ago

The Watchers, The Nephilim, & Creatures Living Deep Inside The Earth | with Ben Garrett
Right Response

In this episode of Theology Applied, Pastor Joel Webbon teams up with Ben Garrett of Haunted Cosmos to discuss the Watchers, the Nephilim, and their theories for what/who is currently living at the center of the earth.

