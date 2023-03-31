John-Henry Westen





March 30, 2023





Two former United Airlines pilots, Jim Zietlow and Tom Floyd, are speaking out on behalf of the thirty pilots who are suing United Airlines for allegedly violating their right to religious liberty by mandating they receive the Covid-19 vaccines. Since the 2020 Covid-19 lockdowns, pilots and other flight crew members were allegedly forced, despite their religious objections, into taking the experimental Covid-19 "vaccine" — all of which use aborted fetal stem cells in their testing and/or development processes.





In the biggest federal case for religious liberty, Zietlow and Floyd are bravely speaking out against United Airlines, standing in the breach for for all thirty pilots, and suing on behalf of themselves and the entire pro-life movement. The greatest legal showdown for life and freedom begins now: the Culture of Life vs United Airlines.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2f7zt6-pilots-strike-back-against-united-airlines-vax-mandate-with-lawsuit.html