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John Carpay | The Misuse of the Emergency Measures Act Upon Freedom Convoy 2022
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43 views • February 16, 2022
The Misuse of the Emergency Measures Act Upon Freedom Convoy 2022 | Interview with John Carpay, JCCF. February 15, 2022. https://strongandfreecanada.org/
John Carpay of Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms joins our show today to talk about the Emergency Measures Act.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://strongandfreecanada.org/iron-will/the-misuse-of-the-emergency-measures-act-upon-freedom-convoy-2022-interview-with-john-carpay-jccf/ - February 15, 2022.
John Carpay | The Misuse of the Emergency Measures Act Upon Freedom Convoy 2022
John Carpay, The Misuse of the Emergency Measures Act Upon Freedom Convoy 2022, February 15 2022
John Carpay, The Misuse of the Emergency Measures Act, Freedom Convoy 2022, February 15 2022
John Carpay of Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms joins our show today to talk about the Emergency Measures Act.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://strongandfreecanada.org/iron-will/the-misuse-of-the-emergency-measures-act-upon-freedom-convoy-2022-interview-with-john-carpay-jccf/ - February 15, 2022.
John Carpay | The Misuse of the Emergency Measures Act Upon Freedom Convoy 2022
John Carpay, The Misuse of the Emergency Measures Act Upon Freedom Convoy 2022, February 15 2022
John Carpay, The Misuse of the Emergency Measures Act, Freedom Convoy 2022, February 15 2022
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