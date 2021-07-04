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FIRST LOOK: 2021 TREK RAIL 9.10 XTR A TRUE DREAM BUILD. #RFB
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250 views • July 04, 2021
REVOLUTION GRIPS: https://revgrips.com/
TREK RAIL 9.8 XT: https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/bi...
FOX GRIP 2 36: https://www.ridefox.com/family.php?m=...
FOX DHX2 https://www.ridefox.com/family.php?m=...
RACE FACE NEXT 31 https://www.raceface.com/products/nex...
SELLE MTB SADDLE https://www.selleitalia.com/en/saddle...
ETHIRTEEN EPSEC CARBON CRANK https://www.ethirteen.com/products/e-...
ROCKSHOX AXS DROPPER https://www.sram.com/en/rockshox/mode...
RACE FACE ATLAS PEDALS https://www.raceface.com/products/atl...
#RACEFACE #TREKRAIL #SHIMANOXTR #ROCKSHOX #FOXSHOCKS #MTBREVIEW #DREAMBUILD
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
TREK RAIL 9.8 XT: https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/bi...
FOX GRIP 2 36: https://www.ridefox.com/family.php?m=...
FOX DHX2 https://www.ridefox.com/family.php?m=...
RACE FACE NEXT 31 https://www.raceface.com/products/nex...
SELLE MTB SADDLE https://www.selleitalia.com/en/saddle...
ETHIRTEEN EPSEC CARBON CRANK https://www.ethirteen.com/products/e-...
ROCKSHOX AXS DROPPER https://www.sram.com/en/rockshox/mode...
RACE FACE ATLAS PEDALS https://www.raceface.com/products/atl...
#RACEFACE #TREKRAIL #SHIMANOXTR #ROCKSHOX #FOXSHOCKS #MTBREVIEW #DREAMBUILD
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
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