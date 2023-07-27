X22 REPORT Ep. 3124a - The Economic Truth Continues To Be Released, Bank Account Shutdowns Are Accelerating

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3124a - July 26, 2023
The Economic Truth Continues To Be Released, Bank Account Shutdowns Are Accelerating
The [CB]/[WEF] are trying to convince the people that the heat they are experiencing has something do with climate change, the people are not going along with it. The Fed raises rates again and now we are at the point where the economy will start to tip over. The banking system is now shutting accounts that go against their narrative. The people see the truth.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement
--> http://ketowithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.