BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Fourth Era of Cancer Treatment: Where Immunotherapy Meets Precision Medicine
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • July 14, 2021
“All malignant diseases are derived from a normal cell in the body,” says Dr. Owen O’Connor, MD, PhD. But how different are the malignant cells from the normal ones, and how hard is it to differentiate one from the other?

This question is at the heart of the 'therapeutic window' problem in cancer treatment. But with new research in full swing, a solution may be within reach.

Press play to learn:

The four eras of cancer treatment, and where the future of cancer therapy is headed
The problem of the therapeutic window and modern-day chemotherapies, and how a combination of immunotherapy and precision medicine could overcome it
The function of B cells in the body; how they behave differently in malignant disease vs. autoimmune disease

Dr. O’Connor is an international authority on lymphoma and drug development with over 25 years of experience in academic medicine. He is also Chief Scientific Officer at TG Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that focuses on targeting diseases related to underlying B cell dysfunction, like non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and some autoimmune diseases.

B cells are a type of white blood cell that produce antibodies designed to rid the body of pathogens. In lymphoma and some autoimmune diseases, however, these normal B cells begin wildly misbehaving or proliferating rapidly. In the case of malignant disease, the goal is to inhibit the proliferation of and kill these B cells; in the case of autoimmune disease, the goal is to suppress their activity and interactions with other cells in the body.

How is this accomplished? And what’s wrong with most modern chemotherapies?

Answering these questions leads Dr. O’Connor to discuss the meaning of the therapeutic window and two drugs that have been acquired and studied extensively by the team at TG Therapeutics. One of these drugs is an immunotherapy, and the other is a precision targeted therapy. The idea is that working together, these drugs could provide an effective treatment without the serious downsides of chemotherapies.

Visit https://www.tgtherapeutics.com/ to learn more.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
cancercancer treatmentcancer research
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Epidemiologist says the CDC’s flu shot numbers rest on a flawed study design

Epidemiologist says the CDC’s flu shot numbers rest on a flawed study design

Cassie B.
From within: Research reveals diet, not creams, may be the true key to firmer skin

From within: Research reveals diet, not creams, may be the true key to firmer skin

Ava Grace
Review Suggests Pistachios May Support Sleep, But Human Trials Needed

Review Suggests Pistachios May Support Sleep, But Human Trials Needed

Coco Somers
The wonder of catnip: A plant with surprising benefits for human health and wellness

The wonder of catnip: A plant with surprising benefits for human health and wellness

Laura Harris
Phase 2 Trial Tests Vitamin C in Early-Stage Blood Disorders; Primary Goal Missed, Survival Signal Reported

Phase 2 Trial Tests Vitamin C in Early-Stage Blood Disorders; Primary Goal Missed, Survival Signal Reported

Edison Reed
Exercise Physiologist Shares 5 Tips to Burn Calories While Walking

Exercise Physiologist Shares 5 Tips to Burn Calories While Walking

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy