List of Samurai Movie Trailers

A list of (almost) every chambara / samurai and select jidaigeki movie trailers by release date. Trailers with english subtitles are used whenever possible.



Pre-1950s

? - Orochi

? - Humanity and Paper Balloons

? - 47 Ronin

? - Jakoman and Tetsu



1950s

0:02:31 Rashomon

? - Five Men of Edo

? - Conclusion of Kojiro Sasaki: Duel at Ganryu Island

? - Vendetta for a Samurai

? - Gate of Hell

0:06:00 Seven Samurai

Samurai Trilogy:

*0:09:59 Musashi Miyamoto

*0:12:50 Duel at Ichijoji Temple

*0:16:36 Duel at Ganryu Island

0:19:58 Throne of Blood

? - Sword in the Moonlight

0:23:44 The Hidden Fortress

? - Samurai Saga



1960s

? - Gambling Samurai

? - Castle of Flames

0:27:32 Yojimbo

0:30:08 Sanjuro

0:32:40 Tale of Zatoichi

0:34:52 Harakiri

0:38:02 Tale of Zatoichi Continues

0:40:12 Chushingura

0:44:10 New Tale of Zatoichi

0:46:23 Zatoichi The Fugitive

? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 1: The Chinese Jade

0:48:30 13 Assassins

? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 2: Sword of Adventure

? - Warrior of the Wind

0:50:46 Zatoichi on the Road

0:52:54 Zatoichi and the Chest of Gold

0:55:33 Three Outlaw Samurai

? - Samurai from Nowhere

? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 3: Full Circle Killing

? - Assassination

0:57:59 Zatoichi's Flashing Sword

1:00:11 Fight, Zatoichi, Fight

1:02:32 Sleepy Eyes of Death 4: Sword of Seduction

? - Revenge

1:04:49 Adventures of Zatoichi

1:07:07 Samurai Assassin - JP

? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 5: Sword of Fire

1:09:37 Zatoichi's Revenge

? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 6: Sword of Satan

? - Samurai Spy

? - Life of Matsu The Untamed

? - Sword of the Beast

1:11:58 Zatoichi and the Doomed Man

1:14:35 Zatoichi and the Chess Expert

? - Rise Against the Sword

1:16:39 The Sword of Doom

? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 7: The Mask of the Princess

? - Kutsukake Tokijiro

1:19:05 Zatoichi's Vengeance

1:21:20 Zatoichi's Pilgrimage

? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 8: Sword of Villainy

1:23:32 Blazing Sword

1:26:26 Samurai Rebellion

? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 9: A Trail of Traps

1:29:38 Zatoichi's Cane Sword

1:31:51 Zatoichi the Outlaw

1:35:11 Zatoichi Challenged

? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 10: Hell Is a Woman

? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 11: In the Spider's Lair

? - Saga of Tanegashima

1:37:27 Kill! - JP

1:40:12 Zatoichi and the Fugitives

1:42:42 Samaritan Zatoichi

? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 12: Castle Menagerie

? - Samurai Banners

? - Crimson Bat: The Blind Swordswoman

1:44:58 Goyokin

? - Trapped, the Crimson Bat

? - Hitokiri

? - Watch Out, Crimson Bat!

? - Sleepy Eyes of Death: The Full Moon Swordsman

1:47:31 Red Lion - JP

1:50:36 Shinsengumi

? - Sleepy Eyes of Death: Fylfot Swordplay



1970s

1:53:18 Zatoichi Meets Yojimbo

? - Mission: Iron Castle

? - The Ambitious

? - Crimson Bat: Wanted, Dead or Alive

1:56:04 Incident at Blood Pass - JP

1:59:05 Zatoichi Goes to the Fire Festival

2:01:16 Zatoichi Meets the One-Armed Swordsman

2:03:29 Lone Wolf & Cub: Sword of Vengeance

2:06:10 Zatoichi at Large

2:08:48 Lone Wolf & Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx

2:11:42 Lone Wolf & Cub: Baby Cart to Hades

2:14:30 Zatoichi in Desperation

2:17:38 Lone Wolf & Cub: Baby Cart in Peril

2:20:37 Zatoichi's Conspiracy

2:23:55 Lone Wolf & Cub: Baby Cart in the Land of Demons

2:26:49 Lone Wolf & Cub: White Heaven in Hell

? - The Last Samurai

2:29:24 Shogun's Samurai

2:32:30 The Fall of Ako Castle

? - Shogun Assassins

2:38:52 G.I. Samurai



1980s

2:42:18 Kagemusha

2:45:46 Legend of the Eight Samurai

2:48:10 Ran

2:49:36 Shogun's Shadow - JP

2:53:09 Zatoichi: Darkness Is His Ally



1990s

? - Zipang

2:55:27 Ronin-gai - JP

2:57:38 Heaven and Earth

2:59:01 Journey of Honor

3:01:36 Crest of Betrayal - JP

? - 47 Ronin

3:03:14 Samurai Fiction

? - After the Rain



2000s

? - I Went To

3:04:08 The Sea Is Watching

3:06:17 The Twilight Samurai - JP

3:08:24 When the Last Sword Is Drawn

3:10:42 Zatoichi

3:12:15 The Hidden Blade

? - Hana

3:14:20 Love and Honor

3:16:03 Ballad - JP



2010s

3:17:50 After the Flowers - JP

3:18:49 Castle Under Fiery Skies - JP

3:20:29 Sword of Desperation - JP

3:22:04 13 Assassins

3:24:20 Abacus and Sword

3:24:59 Scabbard Samurai

3:27:03 Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai

? - Baraga Oni-Ki -Saien

3:29:28 At River's Edge - JP

3:30:23 Rurouni Kenshin

3:32:30 Samurai Cat

3:33:42 Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno

3:35:31 Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends

3:36:55 Snow on the Blades

3:38:27 Samurai of the Dead - JP

3:39:57 Samurai Cat: A Tropical Adventure

3:40:57 Tatara Samurai

3:42:32 Blade of the Immortal

3:45:04 Sekigahara - JP

3:46:34 Samurai's Promise - JP

3:48:06 Flea-picking Samurai - JP

3:49:37 Punk Samurai Slash Down - JP

3:51:22 Samurai Marathon

3:53:33 Iwane: Sword of Serenity - JP

3:54:34 Musashi

3:55:39 Samurai Shifters

3:56:09 The 47 Ronin in Debt

3:56:39 Baragaki: Unbroken Samurai - JP

3:58:09 Crazy Samurai: 400 vs. 1

3:59:56 Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter