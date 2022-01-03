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List of Samurai Movie Trailers
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5 views • January 03, 2022
A list of (almost) every chambara / samurai and select jidaigeki movie trailers by release date. Trailers with english subtitles are used whenever possible.
Pre-1950s
? - Orochi
? - Humanity and Paper Balloons
? - 47 Ronin
? - Jakoman and Tetsu
1950s
0:02:31 Rashomon
? - Five Men of Edo
? - Conclusion of Kojiro Sasaki: Duel at Ganryu Island
? - Vendetta for a Samurai
? - Gate of Hell
0:06:00 Seven Samurai
Samurai Trilogy:
*0:09:59 Musashi Miyamoto
*0:12:50 Duel at Ichijoji Temple
*0:16:36 Duel at Ganryu Island
0:19:58 Throne of Blood
? - Sword in the Moonlight
0:23:44 The Hidden Fortress
? - Samurai Saga
1960s
? - Gambling Samurai
? - Castle of Flames
0:27:32 Yojimbo
0:30:08 Sanjuro
0:32:40 Tale of Zatoichi
0:34:52 Harakiri
0:38:02 Tale of Zatoichi Continues
0:40:12 Chushingura
0:44:10 New Tale of Zatoichi
0:46:23 Zatoichi The Fugitive
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 1: The Chinese Jade
0:48:30 13 Assassins
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 2: Sword of Adventure
? - Warrior of the Wind
0:50:46 Zatoichi on the Road
0:52:54 Zatoichi and the Chest of Gold
0:55:33 Three Outlaw Samurai
? - Samurai from Nowhere
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 3: Full Circle Killing
? - Assassination
0:57:59 Zatoichi's Flashing Sword
1:00:11 Fight, Zatoichi, Fight
1:02:32 Sleepy Eyes of Death 4: Sword of Seduction
? - Revenge
1:04:49 Adventures of Zatoichi
1:07:07 Samurai Assassin - JP
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 5: Sword of Fire
1:09:37 Zatoichi's Revenge
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 6: Sword of Satan
? - Samurai Spy
? - Life of Matsu The Untamed
? - Sword of the Beast
1:11:58 Zatoichi and the Doomed Man
1:14:35 Zatoichi and the Chess Expert
? - Rise Against the Sword
1:16:39 The Sword of Doom
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 7: The Mask of the Princess
? - Kutsukake Tokijiro
1:19:05 Zatoichi's Vengeance
1:21:20 Zatoichi's Pilgrimage
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 8: Sword of Villainy
1:23:32 Blazing Sword
1:26:26 Samurai Rebellion
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 9: A Trail of Traps
1:29:38 Zatoichi's Cane Sword
1:31:51 Zatoichi the Outlaw
1:35:11 Zatoichi Challenged
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 10: Hell Is a Woman
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 11: In the Spider's Lair
? - Saga of Tanegashima
1:37:27 Kill! - JP
1:40:12 Zatoichi and the Fugitives
1:42:42 Samaritan Zatoichi
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 12: Castle Menagerie
? - Samurai Banners
? - Crimson Bat: The Blind Swordswoman
1:44:58 Goyokin
? - Trapped, the Crimson Bat
? - Hitokiri
? - Watch Out, Crimson Bat!
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death: The Full Moon Swordsman
1:47:31 Red Lion - JP
1:50:36 Shinsengumi
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death: Fylfot Swordplay
1970s
1:53:18 Zatoichi Meets Yojimbo
? - Mission: Iron Castle
? - The Ambitious
? - Crimson Bat: Wanted, Dead or Alive
1:56:04 Incident at Blood Pass - JP
1:59:05 Zatoichi Goes to the Fire Festival
2:01:16 Zatoichi Meets the One-Armed Swordsman
2:03:29 Lone Wolf & Cub: Sword of Vengeance
2:06:10 Zatoichi at Large
2:08:48 Lone Wolf & Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx
2:11:42 Lone Wolf & Cub: Baby Cart to Hades
2:14:30 Zatoichi in Desperation
2:17:38 Lone Wolf & Cub: Baby Cart in Peril
2:20:37 Zatoichi's Conspiracy
2:23:55 Lone Wolf & Cub: Baby Cart in the Land of Demons
2:26:49 Lone Wolf & Cub: White Heaven in Hell
? - The Last Samurai
2:29:24 Shogun's Samurai
2:32:30 The Fall of Ako Castle
? - Shogun Assassins
2:38:52 G.I. Samurai
1980s
2:42:18 Kagemusha
2:45:46 Legend of the Eight Samurai
2:48:10 Ran
2:49:36 Shogun's Shadow - JP
2:53:09 Zatoichi: Darkness Is His Ally
1990s
? - Zipang
2:55:27 Ronin-gai - JP
2:57:38 Heaven and Earth
2:59:01 Journey of Honor
3:01:36 Crest of Betrayal - JP
? - 47 Ronin
3:03:14 Samurai Fiction
? - After the Rain
2000s
? - I Went To
3:04:08 The Sea Is Watching
3:06:17 The Twilight Samurai - JP
3:08:24 When the Last Sword Is Drawn
3:10:42 Zatoichi
3:12:15 The Hidden Blade
? - Hana
3:14:20 Love and Honor
3:16:03 Ballad - JP
2010s
3:17:50 After the Flowers - JP
3:18:49 Castle Under Fiery Skies - JP
3:20:29 Sword of Desperation - JP
3:22:04 13 Assassins
3:24:20 Abacus and Sword
3:24:59 Scabbard Samurai
3:27:03 Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai
? - Baraga Oni-Ki -Saien
3:29:28 At River's Edge - JP
3:30:23 Rurouni Kenshin
3:32:30 Samurai Cat
3:33:42 Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno
3:35:31 Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends
3:36:55 Snow on the Blades
3:38:27 Samurai of the Dead - JP
3:39:57 Samurai Cat: A Tropical Adventure
3:40:57 Tatara Samurai
3:42:32 Blade of the Immortal
3:45:04 Sekigahara - JP
3:46:34 Samurai's Promise - JP
3:48:06 Flea-picking Samurai - JP
3:49:37 Punk Samurai Slash Down - JP
3:51:22 Samurai Marathon
3:53:33 Iwane: Sword of Serenity - JP
3:54:34 Musashi
3:55:39 Samurai Shifters
3:56:09 The 47 Ronin in Debt
3:56:39 Baragaki: Unbroken Samurai - JP
3:58:09 Crazy Samurai: 400 vs. 1
3:59:56 Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter
Pre-1950s
? - Orochi
? - Humanity and Paper Balloons
? - 47 Ronin
? - Jakoman and Tetsu
1950s
0:02:31 Rashomon
? - Five Men of Edo
? - Conclusion of Kojiro Sasaki: Duel at Ganryu Island
? - Vendetta for a Samurai
? - Gate of Hell
0:06:00 Seven Samurai
Samurai Trilogy:
*0:09:59 Musashi Miyamoto
*0:12:50 Duel at Ichijoji Temple
*0:16:36 Duel at Ganryu Island
0:19:58 Throne of Blood
? - Sword in the Moonlight
0:23:44 The Hidden Fortress
? - Samurai Saga
1960s
? - Gambling Samurai
? - Castle of Flames
0:27:32 Yojimbo
0:30:08 Sanjuro
0:32:40 Tale of Zatoichi
0:34:52 Harakiri
0:38:02 Tale of Zatoichi Continues
0:40:12 Chushingura
0:44:10 New Tale of Zatoichi
0:46:23 Zatoichi The Fugitive
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 1: The Chinese Jade
0:48:30 13 Assassins
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 2: Sword of Adventure
? - Warrior of the Wind
0:50:46 Zatoichi on the Road
0:52:54 Zatoichi and the Chest of Gold
0:55:33 Three Outlaw Samurai
? - Samurai from Nowhere
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 3: Full Circle Killing
? - Assassination
0:57:59 Zatoichi's Flashing Sword
1:00:11 Fight, Zatoichi, Fight
1:02:32 Sleepy Eyes of Death 4: Sword of Seduction
? - Revenge
1:04:49 Adventures of Zatoichi
1:07:07 Samurai Assassin - JP
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 5: Sword of Fire
1:09:37 Zatoichi's Revenge
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 6: Sword of Satan
? - Samurai Spy
? - Life of Matsu The Untamed
? - Sword of the Beast
1:11:58 Zatoichi and the Doomed Man
1:14:35 Zatoichi and the Chess Expert
? - Rise Against the Sword
1:16:39 The Sword of Doom
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 7: The Mask of the Princess
? - Kutsukake Tokijiro
1:19:05 Zatoichi's Vengeance
1:21:20 Zatoichi's Pilgrimage
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 8: Sword of Villainy
1:23:32 Blazing Sword
1:26:26 Samurai Rebellion
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 9: A Trail of Traps
1:29:38 Zatoichi's Cane Sword
1:31:51 Zatoichi the Outlaw
1:35:11 Zatoichi Challenged
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 10: Hell Is a Woman
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 11: In the Spider's Lair
? - Saga of Tanegashima
1:37:27 Kill! - JP
1:40:12 Zatoichi and the Fugitives
1:42:42 Samaritan Zatoichi
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death 12: Castle Menagerie
? - Samurai Banners
? - Crimson Bat: The Blind Swordswoman
1:44:58 Goyokin
? - Trapped, the Crimson Bat
? - Hitokiri
? - Watch Out, Crimson Bat!
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death: The Full Moon Swordsman
1:47:31 Red Lion - JP
1:50:36 Shinsengumi
? - Sleepy Eyes of Death: Fylfot Swordplay
1970s
1:53:18 Zatoichi Meets Yojimbo
? - Mission: Iron Castle
? - The Ambitious
? - Crimson Bat: Wanted, Dead or Alive
1:56:04 Incident at Blood Pass - JP
1:59:05 Zatoichi Goes to the Fire Festival
2:01:16 Zatoichi Meets the One-Armed Swordsman
2:03:29 Lone Wolf & Cub: Sword of Vengeance
2:06:10 Zatoichi at Large
2:08:48 Lone Wolf & Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx
2:11:42 Lone Wolf & Cub: Baby Cart to Hades
2:14:30 Zatoichi in Desperation
2:17:38 Lone Wolf & Cub: Baby Cart in Peril
2:20:37 Zatoichi's Conspiracy
2:23:55 Lone Wolf & Cub: Baby Cart in the Land of Demons
2:26:49 Lone Wolf & Cub: White Heaven in Hell
? - The Last Samurai
2:29:24 Shogun's Samurai
2:32:30 The Fall of Ako Castle
? - Shogun Assassins
2:38:52 G.I. Samurai
1980s
2:42:18 Kagemusha
2:45:46 Legend of the Eight Samurai
2:48:10 Ran
2:49:36 Shogun's Shadow - JP
2:53:09 Zatoichi: Darkness Is His Ally
1990s
? - Zipang
2:55:27 Ronin-gai - JP
2:57:38 Heaven and Earth
2:59:01 Journey of Honor
3:01:36 Crest of Betrayal - JP
? - 47 Ronin
3:03:14 Samurai Fiction
? - After the Rain
2000s
? - I Went To
3:04:08 The Sea Is Watching
3:06:17 The Twilight Samurai - JP
3:08:24 When the Last Sword Is Drawn
3:10:42 Zatoichi
3:12:15 The Hidden Blade
? - Hana
3:14:20 Love and Honor
3:16:03 Ballad - JP
2010s
3:17:50 After the Flowers - JP
3:18:49 Castle Under Fiery Skies - JP
3:20:29 Sword of Desperation - JP
3:22:04 13 Assassins
3:24:20 Abacus and Sword
3:24:59 Scabbard Samurai
3:27:03 Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai
? - Baraga Oni-Ki -Saien
3:29:28 At River's Edge - JP
3:30:23 Rurouni Kenshin
3:32:30 Samurai Cat
3:33:42 Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno
3:35:31 Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends
3:36:55 Snow on the Blades
3:38:27 Samurai of the Dead - JP
3:39:57 Samurai Cat: A Tropical Adventure
3:40:57 Tatara Samurai
3:42:32 Blade of the Immortal
3:45:04 Sekigahara - JP
3:46:34 Samurai's Promise - JP
3:48:06 Flea-picking Samurai - JP
3:49:37 Punk Samurai Slash Down - JP
3:51:22 Samurai Marathon
3:53:33 Iwane: Sword of Serenity - JP
3:54:34 Musashi
3:55:39 Samurai Shifters
3:56:09 The 47 Ronin in Debt
3:56:39 Baragaki: Unbroken Samurai - JP
3:58:09 Crazy Samurai: 400 vs. 1
3:59:56 Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter
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