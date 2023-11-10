Create New Account
Shot Shocker, Doctors Dying
The Frontline
Published Yesterday

Visit: https://thefrontline.army

Primarily, they were the first to rush and get the spike, so is it any surprise what the ‘let’s look the other way’ data is now saying? Not to us it ain’t! It’s very sad to see the doc pop dissipating, but the propaganda was strong and the mandates did the rest. Not only that, how many normal folk were talked into taking the Fauci Ouchi by their very own GP’s? Multiple millions probably. Plus: Trump’s trial is a travesty. Also, beat inflation and join the Frontline Army to achieve financial freedom.


Keywords
trumpvaccinesnewsmiddle eastbreaking newsdoctorslee dawsonpandemic treatythe frontline

