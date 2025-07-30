© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FEELS LIKE HEAVEN
The song was written by Kevin Patterson and Eddie Jordan shortly after they had formed Fiction Factory with Chic Medley. The lyric has been described by the band as "an anti-love song", while recognising that it has come to have a different meaning for different people."(Feels Like) Heaven" is a song by the Scottish new wave band Fiction Factory, released on 30 December 1983 as the second single from their debut studio album, Throw the Warped Wheel Out (1984). The track was a hit in Switzerland, reaching #2 on the singles chart. In the UK, it peaked at #6. Other chart positions include #10 in Germany, #12 in the Netherlands, #14 in Sweden and #20 in Austria. The song is a regular feature on 1980s and new wave compilation albums.