Dr.SHIVA | What’s REALLY Going On? Elon Musk, Kanye West, Hunter Biden, Tucker Carlson.

In this discussion, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, provides an up-to-date detailed analysis of the escalated efforts of the forces of Power Profit Control to distract YOU from the explosively growing global movement for TRUTH FREEDOM HEALTH®. People are being blitzed with distractions from billionaires and entertainers to divert them from the movement from TRUTH FREEDOM HEALTH® which is not only exposing the mechanics of how the Elites are enslaving working people but ALSO, and more importantly, providing a framework of tangible ACTIONS that any individual can do in their local communities to WIN #TruthFreedomHealth

Dr. Shiva will discuss the historic lawsuit which can be found on WinBackFreedom.com

Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.

To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com

If you would like to connect with Dr.SHIVA directly, RSVP to attend one of his Open Houses which take place this Thursday at 11am or 8PM EST by registering at: vashiva.com/orientation.