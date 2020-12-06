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This smart drug is next-level Phenylpiracetam ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ NANOTROPIL NOVO® Biohacker Review
jroseland
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47 views • December 06, 2020

I give it 4 stars because it's a decent cognitive enhancer but - pound-for-pound, dollar-for-dollar, rubble-for-rubble - Piracetam remains the superior smart drug in my view. I'd suggest that biohackers try Piracetam for a month, then switch to Piracetam-derivative like this or Oxiracetam for a month, and then try stacking them.


Read review 📄 Everything mentioned here

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NANOTROPIL NOVO® https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Phenylpiracetam-RU

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

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healthbiohackingnootropicssmart drugsracetamsrupharmaphenylpiracetamphenotropilnanotropilnovofonturacetamnanotropil novo review
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