Transparent AI Governance, an interview with Salim Ismail

What if governance became fully transparent? Open source AI offers a model where decisions are visible, auditable, and guided by shared values instead of backroom deals. With monitored reasoning and clear rules, AI governance could reduce corruption and improve accountability at scale. The latest interview explores why some trust transparent AI systems more than traditional institutions, and what this shift could mean for the future of policy and leadership. Watch the full discussion for deeper context.
#AIGovernance #TransparentSystems #FutureOfLeadership #OpenSourceAI
