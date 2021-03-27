EP 2387-9AM SECRET SERVICE COVERED UP FOR HUNTER BIDEN? BIZARRE DETAILS EMERGE ON GUN INCIDENT

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FRIDAY - MARCH 26, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
Joe Biden’s son Hunter was being watched by the Secret Service in 2018, although he was not entitled to such protection. At the time, Hunter was dating his brother’s widow Hallie. She had found his handgun and had thrown it away at a trash bin near a local supermarket in Wilmington, Delaware out of fear that he might use it to kill himself.
Hunter Biden was greatly displeased by Hallie tossing his handgun in the trash and told her to get it back. When she went to retrieve the firearm, it was already gone. She called the store manager.
The FBI arrived on the scene, along with local police, and that is when the surreal incident gets revealing. A police officer asked Hunter Biden if he had used the gun to commit a crime. He reportedly “became very agitated” and asked the officer if he was trying to “make him mad.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17300
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